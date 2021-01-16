Grab a jacket on the way out the door tomorrow!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had a day full of clear skies, but it has been windy. Most of the day has felt like the mid 40′s, but we did reach the upper 40′s this afternoon. We are in the lower 40′s now, and through the rest of the evening we will drop into the upper 30′s by 8 PM and the lower 30′s by 10 PM.

We are still seeing windy conditions with a breeze from the west bringing in anywhere from 6 mph winds to 14 mph winds. This will continue into tomorrow with average winds moving 5 to 15 mph’s and gust up to 20 mph. In the next hour we will have temperatures in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with clear skies. Through the rest of the evening, we can start to see a few clouds coming in from the west and we will be in the mid 30′s by 11 PM.

By the early morning we can see the clouds increasing and temperatures near freezing. The clouds will quickly decrease through the mid-morning and by noon we will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the lower 50′s. We will warm into the mid 50′s by the afternoon, but it will feel about five degrees cooler because of the wind moving in through the west. Once evening rolls around we will be in the mid to upper 40′s, but we will be warmer on Monday.

If you decide to go walk your dog tomorrow or go to Bonita lakes, you will want to grab a jacket or a wind breaker because we will be in the lower 30′s in the morning and it will feel cooler due to the breeze. The sun will start to shine by the afternoon, and we will reach the mid to lower 50′s. We can start to see a warming trend through the beginning of the week and mostly sunny skies.

We will be in the mid 60′s by the middle of the week and see rain coming through as early as Wednesday. This will knock our temperatures back down to into the 50′s by the weekend. Overnight we will be in the lower 30′s for the next couple of days and then reach the 50′s by Wednesday night when the rain starts to move in.

