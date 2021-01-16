Advertisement

Lamar’s Hutcherson, Uithoven sign to continue soccer careers

Lamar girls soccer players Lydia Hutcherson and Emma Kate Uithoven were joined by their fellow...
Lamar girls soccer players Lydia Hutcherson and Emma Kate Uithoven were joined by their fellow teammates during their signing day at the Lamar School gymnasium
By Ellie French
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lydia Hutcherson and Emma Kate Uithoven have both been crucial in the success of Lamar girls soccer in recent years.

Uithoven, who has started on varsity since the seventh grade, was part of three consecutive state championships from 2015-17. Hutcherson was part of the Lady Raiders last two titles, while both almost claimed another one in 2019.

The hard work and long hours both girls put in playing high school soccer as well as travel soccer finally paid off Friday morning. Hutcherson signed to continue playing soccer at Holmes Community College while Uithoven will be taking her talents to the University of Arizona.

Hutcherson will be joining a Holmes team that won the 2019 state championship for Mississippi junior colleges.

“Holmes is a good school in general but their soccer program is very well known,” Hutcherson said. “They are a very close, very family oriented team. That kind of drew me in the most because I need a team that I can count on and know they’ll be there for me.”

Uithoven was hit with a major setback during the 2020 season. She tore her ACL in September and was worried Arizona might pull its offer because of the injury. However, the Wildcats continued to express interest in the five-time all-state selection.

“I was a little nervous since I tore my ACL my senior year, but they (Arizona) still wanted me and so I knew it was the right choice,” Uithoven said. “Even though Arizona is far away, my friends and family said they’ll come visit me and they’ll also be able to watch me play on TV.”

Lamar girls soccer coach Gretchen Macdonald, who finished her first season with the Lady Raiders in October, said both Hutcherson and Uithoven stepped up as leaders for the team this season.

“From the beginning there was tremendous leadership from the both of them...they set the example every single day which is a hard task,” Macdonald said. “They helped lead the younger ones and set an example of where we want to be and our expectations for the future. We will miss them so much as people and miss the contributions they made on the field as well.”

