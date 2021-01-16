Locals react to state distributing more COVID vaccine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People who received their first COVID vaccine dose won’t have to worry about waiting too long to get their second shot.

The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Friday that more COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to Mississippi this week.

This is great news for those who are waiting to get their second dose. But people waiting for new appointments said they’re frustrated.

Newscenter 11 spoke with a local woman who said she’s annoyed by the wait time for getting an appointment but reminds everyone to follow CDC guidelines.

“It is frustrating that you have people that are waiting to get the vaccine. If the process is rushed, then it’s out of order. There’s no order in getting the vaccines administrated to people. Don’t be around people that have health issues, not have on a mask and not wash your hands properly. Do the simple things that are needed to be done,” said Meridian resident Katrina Morris.

According to MSDH, there will be additional drive through vaccination sites, in more locations, the week of Jan. 25, based on vaccines being available at the end of next week.

