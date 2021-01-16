Man dies after deputy-involved shooting at Biloxi courthouse, say officials

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man reportedly was killed in a deputy-involved shooting that happened Friday afternoon at the Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi, according to officials.

Harrison County Sheriff Peterson confirmed that the shooting involved both the Biloxi Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. However, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is the lead investigating agency.

While on the scene, a WLOX reporter captured a deputy being wheeled out of the courthouse on a stretcher following the shooting. The deputy was treated at Merit Health in Biloxi, stitched up from the wounds and released late Friday night to go home.

Harrison County Board of Supervisors Public Information Officer Jeff Clark confirmed that the courthouse was under a brief lockdown while authorities responded. Also, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed that he was called to the courthouse.

MBI Special Agents, assisted by the MBI Crime Scene Unit, are gathering evidence as part of this ongoing investigation and will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s office. It also needs to be noted that MBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents.

