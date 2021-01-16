Advertisement

MLK parade held in Quitman

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The pandemic has canceled some parades for Martin Luther King Day in many areas, but the city of Quitman held their parade as scheduled to honor King’s legacy.

The 12th annual MLK Unity Parade started at the Quitman fire station and traveled to the Quitman High School.

Mayor Eddie Fulton said the celebration grows every year, but this year the gathering was limited.

Parade entries included floats, dancers, and decorated vehicles of all types providing an opportunity for businesses, churches, and community groups to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy.

“Due to COVID, we couldn’t have a large parade, but this will go down as one of our better parades. Next year this will return bigger and better,” said Mayor of Quitman Eddie Fulton.

Organizers said The theme for this year’s parade “Love will hold us together”. Quitman will also have a Mardi Gras parade in February.

