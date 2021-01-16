Advertisement

Mounted patrol unit returns to Meridian

The Meridian Police Department use to have a mounted patrol years ago. Now, they have two full...
The Meridian Police Department use to have a mounted patrol years ago. Now, they have two full time mounted patrol police officers.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is usually seen in patrol cars or on a motorcycle.

Now, the department will be riding on horses to make their presence visible in the community.

MPD used to have a mounted patrol years ago. This year, they have two full time mounted patrol police officers. The department has two Clydesdale that measures just over 18 hands tall, or about six feet.

One is named Blaze, and the other is named Maverick. Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said they will be used in full-time patrolling in the downtown district area.

“There are two reasons why I wanted to bring the mounted patrol unit back to the Meridian Police Department. The first reason is the officer presence in our downtown district that’s being revitalized. I know the business owners that I’ve been speaking with. They are super excited. The other reason is that we are being our explore program back. I look at it as an opportunity to invest in young kids’ lives,” said Read.

Chris said the horses provide them with more mobility and an increased sense of police presence when they’re out patrolling city streets.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reeves set limits on all but four counties in the state to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Mississippi’s mask mandates set to expire Friday
Washington, D.C.
Mississippi National Guard activated for inauguration
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extended COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates until Feb. 3, at...
Governor extends executive order, mask mandate
The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Friday that additional COVID-19 vaccine...
Miss. State Dept. of Health: More vaccine acquired
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 15, 2021
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 15, 2021

Latest News

A Quitman clinic invited Newscener 11 to film the first residents receiving the first dose of...
Nursing home receives first batch of COVID vaccines
The 12th annual MLK Unity Parade started at the Quitman fire station and traveled to the...
MLK parade held in Quitman
Breezy conditions will last into tomorrow, so grab a wind breaker on your way out the door!
Grab a jacket on the way out the door tomorrow!
Police presence outside of Harrison Co. Courthouse
Man dies after deputy-involved shooting at Biloxi courthouse, say officials