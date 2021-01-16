Mounted patrol unit returns to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is usually seen in patrol cars or on a motorcycle.

Now, the department will be riding on horses to make their presence visible in the community.

MPD used to have a mounted patrol years ago. This year, they have two full time mounted patrol police officers. The department has two Clydesdale that measures just over 18 hands tall, or about six feet.

One is named Blaze, and the other is named Maverick. Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said they will be used in full-time patrolling in the downtown district area.

“There are two reasons why I wanted to bring the mounted patrol unit back to the Meridian Police Department. The first reason is the officer presence in our downtown district that’s being revitalized. I know the business owners that I’ve been speaking with. They are super excited. The other reason is that we are being our explore program back. I look at it as an opportunity to invest in young kids’ lives,” said Read.

Chris said the horses provide them with more mobility and an increased sense of police presence when they’re out patrolling city streets.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.