Nursing home receives first batch of COVID vaccines

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Residents at a local Quitman nursing home received the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines after the state announced more vaccines would be made available for more people.

Lakeside Health and Rehabilitation Center joined a partnership with CVS Health.

The clinic invited Newscener 11 to film the first residents receiving the first dose of the vaccines at the facility.

Mississippi continues to administer vaccinations to nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state.

Regional director of business development, Leslie Bucklar said they are thrilled that this vaccine means for the future.

“Knowing that our residents and staff members are getting the vaccine. It is going to help us have our families back to our centers. It is going to get us to a new normal which we are looking forward to,” said Bucklar.

Bucklar said that they will be receiving their second batch of vaccine in two weeks.

