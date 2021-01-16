Philadelphia students get MacBook laptops

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Public School District gave middle and high school students new MacBook Air laptops. The district hopes the laptops will create an easy transition for staff and students if the pandemic continuously gets worse.

Newscenter 11 spoke with Superintendent Dr. Lisa Hull who says the district planned to buy new devices before the pandemic. Hull says she just wasn’t sure how that wish would come true.

“We knew that it would be a better learning opportunity if everybody had the exact same thing.” Hull said, “We discussed, did we want something different for 7trh and 8th grade. And then, 9th or 12th. We decided, we did not.”

Hull says after considering what each student needed to succeed, the district decided on MacBook Air laptops. Thanks to federal COVID-19 funds, the district was able to supply the new laptops for their students. In total, Dr. Hull says the laptops were under $550,000.

“So, it gives kids an opportunity to learn and be engaged. Regardless of are you at home or are you at school.” Hull said, “That was a huge obstacle for us back four to nine weeks when school was closed because so many of our children did not have a device at home. We weren’t prepared to issue what devices we had.”

Taking on physical and virtual teaching, life sciences teacher, Jennifer Johnson says the laptop has allowed her to explore new learning techniques.

“We have kids who come to class everyday through Zoom. It feels like they are legitimately in class with us. That’s something that has been wonderful. We didn’t have that much access to every student before.”

Students will keep the laptops until the end of the school year. Dr. Hull says she plans to issue the same exact device to every student in August.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.