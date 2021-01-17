Advertisement

Alabama assistant coach Charles Huff set to become Marshall’s new head coach

Charles Huff is set to replace longtime Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday and would become the...
Charles Huff is set to replace longtime Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday and would become the 12th Black head coach in the FBS.(Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 1:48 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian left for Texas, and now another Alabama assistant coach is departing for a head coaching gig.

Associate head coach/running backs coach Charles Huff is set to be hired as the new head coach of Marshall, according to ESPN and AL.com.

Huff, 37, has coached running backs since 2012. He spent four seasons at Penn State helping develop Saquon Barkley into a future first-round pick. He left Penn State in 2018 to join Joe Moorhead’s staff at Mississippi State.

In 2019, Huff joined Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. In two seasons with the Crimson Tide, he helped Najee Harris finish fifth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Huff replaces longtime Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday, who was fired after 11 seasons with the program. This is Huff’s first head coaching job.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Harrison Co. Courthouse
Man dies after deputy-involved shooting at Biloxi courthouse, say officials
The Meridian Police Department use to have a mounted patrol years ago. Now, they have two full...
Mounted patrol unit returns to Meridian
National Guard at U.S. Capitol
114TH MP Company deploys to Washington, D.C. to provide security during Biden’s inauguration
Former Union mayor, Max Sessums, died Jan. 15 at age 83.
Former Union mayor, Max Sessums, dies
Autopsy ordered after inmate death at EMCF

Latest News

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees greet...
Saints defense focuses on affecting Tom Brady
Sports with Ellie Intro GFX
Sports 01/16
Sports 01/16
Lamar girls soccer players Lydia Hutcherson and Emma Kate Uithoven were joined by their fellow...
Lamar’s Hutcherson, Uithoven sign to continue soccer careers