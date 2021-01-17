Alabama assistant coach Charles Huff set to become Marshall’s new head coach

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian left for Texas, and now another Alabama assistant coach is departing for a head coaching gig.

Associate head coach/running backs coach Charles Huff is set to be hired as the new head coach of Marshall, according to ESPN and AL.com.

Huff, 37, has coached running backs since 2012. He spent four seasons at Penn State helping develop Saquon Barkley into a future first-round pick. He left Penn State in 2018 to join Joe Moorhead’s staff at Mississippi State.

In 2019, Huff joined Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. In two seasons with the Crimson Tide, he helped Najee Harris finish fifth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Huff replaces longtime Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday, who was fired after 11 seasons with the program. This is Huff’s first head coaching job.

