COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,600 new cases reported Sunday

The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,606 new cases and 40 new deaths Sunday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 252,475 as of January 16.

So far, 5,521 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,969,970 as of January 10. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 198,888 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

