CRAWFISH SEASON: Prices hike while supplies are limited

BILOXI, Miss. (WTOK) - Crawfish season is here, but supplies are limited. That’s causing a price hike to around $7 a pound, which is $2 more expensive than the average.

At Taranto’s Crawfish House in Biloxi, workers said they would have sold around 20 sacks of crawfish a day. Now, the restaurant hasn’t received any mud-bugs in the past two weeks. Management blames the weather and natural disasters.

“We believe due to the hurricane, two hurricanes coming in,” said manager Kyle Taranto. “Some salt water got in all the ponds. We had a pretty cool winter this year.”

Taranto said he gets around 100 calls a day from customers asking for crawfish. The restaurant hopes to get more crawfish in late February, and by March at the latest.

