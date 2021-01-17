Advertisement

CRAWFISH SEASON: Prices hike while supplies are limited

Boiled crawfish prices hike due to low supply.
Boiled crawfish prices hike due to low supply.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WTOK) - Crawfish season is here, but supplies are limited. That’s causing a price hike to around $7 a pound, which is $2 more expensive than the average.

At Taranto’s Crawfish House in Biloxi, workers said they would have sold around 20 sacks of crawfish a day. Now, the restaurant hasn’t received any mud-bugs in the past two weeks. Management blames the weather and natural disasters.

“We believe due to the hurricane, two hurricanes coming in,” said manager Kyle Taranto. “Some salt water got in all the ponds. We had a pretty cool winter this year.”

Taranto said he gets around 100 calls a day from customers asking for crawfish. The restaurant hopes to get more crawfish in late February, and by March at the latest.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reeves set limits on all but four counties in the state to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Mississippi’s mask mandates set to expire Friday
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extended COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates until Feb. 3, at...
Governor extends executive order, mask mandate
Washington, D.C.
Mississippi National Guard activated for inauguration
Police presence outside of Harrison Co. Courthouse
Man dies after deputy-involved shooting at Biloxi courthouse, say officials
The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Friday that additional COVID-19 vaccine...
Miss. State Dept. of Health: More vaccine acquired

Latest News

MPD Mounted Patrol
MPD Mounted Patrol
Quitman MLK Parade
Quitman MLK Parade
Nursing Home Vaccinated
Nursing Home Vaccinated
A Quitman clinic invited Newscener 11 to film the first residents receiving the first dose of...
Nursing home receives first batch of COVID vaccines