Local group promotes positivity with free t-shirts

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Driving down 8th street, you may have seen waving hands, smiling faces, and a t-shirt with a strong message.

A local group gave away over 150 free t-shirts that say “God is my coach, I am a winner 2021” and “treat me like you want me to treat you.”

The giveaway took place at a car wash on 8th Street near McDonald’s.

The theme of the event is “the world needs love.” This t-shirt initiative aims to spread a message of positivity and love.

The group holds this event once a month on a Sunday. Organizers said they are also choosing to spread love to help stop violence in the community.

If you want to help out this cause, you can contact the group leader at 60-480-4671.

