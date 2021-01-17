Advertisement

Sports 01/16

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reeves set limits on all but four counties in the state to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Mississippi’s mask mandates set to expire Friday
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extended COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates until Feb. 3, at...
Governor extends executive order, mask mandate
Washington, D.C.
Mississippi National Guard activated for inauguration
Police presence outside of Harrison Co. Courthouse
Man dies after deputy-involved shooting at Biloxi courthouse, say officials
The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Friday that additional COVID-19 vaccine...
Miss. State Dept. of Health: More vaccine acquired

Latest News

Sports 01/16
Lamar girls soccer players Lydia Hutcherson and Emma Kate Uithoven were joined by their fellow...
Lamar’s Hutcherson, Uithoven sign to continue soccer careers
Alabama women's basketball defeated No. 14 Mississippi State 86-78 at Humphrey Coliseum in...
Five Finish in Double Figures to Lead Women’s Basketball Past #14 Mississippi State, 86-78
2020-21 Meridian High School Girl's Basketball Team
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian High School Girl’s Basketball