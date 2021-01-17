Sunny skies ahead for MLK Day!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had a nice day with a few passing clouds and breezy conditions. The wind has finally calmed down and we are now left with mostly clear skies. We are in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s now, but tomorrow will be much warmer in the upper 50′s. Overnight we will continue to see mostly clear skies and by morning we will be in the mid 30′s. It will be a great day to celebrate Martin Luther King Day as we warm into the lower 50′s by noon and the upper 50′s by the afternoon. We will see sunny skies all day which makes it a great time to get outside and soak up the sun, but you may still need a light jacket. We will return to the lower 50′s by dinner time and cool into the lower 40′s by 11 PM.

Since most schools will be closed it will be a great day to sleep in and have a late breakfast or go for a walk with your family. By 10 AM we will be in the upper 40′s and sunny skies will be the routine for tomorrow. We will be in the mid 50′s by lunch time and get into the upper 50′s by the afternoon.

We will reach the upper 50′s tomorrow, but we will continue to warm up through the rest of the week with unseasonably warm conditions. We will be above our average temperatures from Wednesday to Sunday but with a cold front moving through by Friday, we will see our temperatures return into the mid 50′s by the beginning of next week.

With a cold front on the way, I would take advantage of the sunny skies for the next couple of days because we could start to see rain coming in as early as Wednesday night. Our chances for rain will go up to 60% by Thursday. We could see up to an inch of rain alone on Thursday, but the rain will Friday, and into the weekend as well.

You can go ahead and download the WTOK weather app to stay updated on our temperatures rising but also the rain that will come through by the latter half of the week.

We will have sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50′s for Martin Luther King Day tomorrow and we will continue to warm up through the rest of the week. However, but Wednesday we can start to see rain moving through overnight and we will have a rainy Thursday and Friday. We will have another batch of rain come through into the weekend. We will range from the upper 50′s to the mid 60′s this week for highs and overnight we will be in the mid 30′s and reach the lower 50′s as the rain moves in.

