Alabama adds 1,430 new COVID cases Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The state added 1,430 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Data from ADPH’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows the seven-day case average now sits at 2,861.

Last week, the state reported 21,081 new cases and 808 deaths. ADPH says some of the newly reported deaths are due to a backlog from the fall.

“The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) continues its review of a large number of deaths from our Alabama Center for Health Statistics (ACHS) which began on November 11. At this time, two-thirds of the deaths have been reviewed and ADPH expects this will take a few more weeks to complete,” a notice from ADPH stated.

ADPH says the number of deaths does not reflect the current mortality rate of COVID-19 for the state. Alabama is currently seeing the lowest death rate to date since the pandemic began in March.

The state’s seven-day hospitalization average saw the first drop in numbers since early fall, though some hospitals remain at max capacity.

Montgomery-area hospitals are still treating nearly 300 inpatients. Baptist Health’s three facilities reported 159 inpatients Monday, while Jackson Hospital set a record Thursday treating 101 inpatients.

The capital city still has the 4th highest number of cases in the state. On Monday, it reported 71 new cases with a seven-day average of 124.

ADPH says due to limited staffing, all COVID-19 testing clinics in Coffee and Houston counties have been canceled for the remainder of January. A re-evaluation of when to reschedule the drive-up clinics will be made on Jan. 27.

