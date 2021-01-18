Annual MLK celebration held virtually in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A pandemic can’t stop the celebration of a dream. That’s the mindset of a local organization that’s keeping the tradition of a dream alive.

The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance held their annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy, but this year the celebration was held virtually.

The celebration took place at the historic First Union Missionary Baptist Church where Dr. King spoke years ago.

Rev. Gary Houston said they aim to bring the community together as one to honor and remember the legacy of Dr. King and his dream.

“We’re continuing the message that Dr. King began. That message of unity, hope, faith, and we are better together than apart must be communicated. We’re continuing this service to bring a sense of purpose and sense of promise to this community. We must continue that legacy of faith.”

The theme was “Keep Hope Alive: Moving from Chaos to Community”.

