Church distributes face masks to community

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - A West Alabama church is fighting to keep the community safe during the pandemic.

Volunteers handed out 80 free masks at the Mount Zion A. M. E. Zion Church.

Masks were given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, and a limit of 5 per car.

The church Pastor Shirley Martin said she hopes this event will encourage people to offer help to those who need it during the pandemic.

“The pandemic is not over yet. I know we talk to others, but we need to keep our distance. We need to honor the 6-foot rule to protect ourselves. Yes, the vaccine is out, but we still have to make an appointment. We are not out of the woods yet, and we want to be able to do something for each other,” said Pastor Shirley Martin.

824 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Sumter County- including 24 confirmed deaths according to the State Health Department.

Martin said they will continue to hold events like this to help fight the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.