Coach returns from deployment after 6 months

Southeast High Softball Coach Chris Harper was gone from a 6-month deployment with the...
Southeast High Softball Coach Chris Harper was gone from a 6-month deployment with the Mississippi Air National Guard.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local coach serving his duty overseas return home with a special surprise from his team.

Southeast High Softball Coach Chris Harper was gone from a 6-month deployment with the Mississippi Air National Guard.

Members of his team welcomed him back with open arms.

The heartwarming reunion was caught on camera Friday, when Harper returned to his hometown to hold his daughter again.

Harper said that he’s glad to be back home with his family and team.

“It feels great to be back. I knew that everyone was in good hands. That relieved me a little, but there’s no place like home,” said Harper.

Welcome back, coach Harper.

