COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,457 new cases reported Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,457 new cases and 3 new deaths Monday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 253,932 as of January 17.

So far, 5,524 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,969,970 as of January 10. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 198,888 people have recovered from the virus.

The Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

