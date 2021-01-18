Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,457 new cases reported Monday

An estimated 198,888 people have recovered from the virus.
An estimated 198,888 people have recovered from the virus.(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,457 new cases and 3 new deaths Monday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 253,932 as of January 17.

So far, 5,524 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,969,970 as of January 10. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 198,888 people have recovered from the virus.

The Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Harrison Co. Courthouse
Victim in fatal deputy-involved shooting at Biloxi courthouse identified
Southeast High Softball Coach Chris Harper was gone from a 6-month deployment with the...
Coach returns from 6 month deployment
The Meridian Police Department use to have a mounted patrol years ago. Now, they have two full...
Mounted patrol unit returns to Meridian
Boiled crawfish prices hike due to low supply.
CRAWFISH SEASON: Prices hike while supplies are limited
Source: WTOK-TV
East Mississippi Correctional Facility inmate dies

Latest News

Alabama Coronavirus Update
Alabama adds 1,430 new COVID cases Monday
Gov. Reeves addresses the media
Reeves: 95% of nursing home residents to have access to vaccine by end of the month
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Coronavirus deaths rising across US amid winter surge
Plasma from COVID-19 survivors is helping coronavirus patients recover.
‘I had the feeling of impending doom’: COVID survivor urges plasma donation