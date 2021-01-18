East Mississippi Correctional Facility inmate dies
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -An inmate at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility died over the weekend.
A spokesperson said 67-year old Roger Green died at a local hospital Saturday.
Green was serving a life sentence for sexual battery and 15 years for unlawful touching of a child in Tippah County. He was sentenced in 2009.
The cause and manner of death are pending. Authorities said there was no foul play.
