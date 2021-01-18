Advertisement

East Mississippi Correctional Facility inmate dies

Source: WTOK-TV
Source: WTOK-TV(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -An inmate at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility died over the weekend.

A spokesperson said 67-year old Roger Green died at a local hospital Saturday.

Green was serving a life sentence for sexual battery and 15 years for unlawful touching of a child in Tippah County. He was sentenced in 2009.

The cause and manner of death are pending. Authorities said there was no foul play.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Harrison Co. Courthouse
Victim in fatal deputy-involved shooting at Biloxi courthouse identified
The Meridian Police Department use to have a mounted patrol years ago. Now, they have two full...
Mounted patrol unit returns to Meridian
Southeast High Softball Coach Chris Harper was gone from a 6-month deployment with the...
Coach returns from deployment after 6 months
Boiled crawfish prices hike due to low supply.
CRAWFISH SEASON: Prices hike while supplies are limited
A local group gave away over 150 free t-shirts that say “I love you” and “treat me like you...
Local group promotes positivity with free t-shirts

Latest News

7-Day Forecast Jan 18-24
The forecast stays wet after Martin Luther King Day
Coach Returns
Coach Returns Home
Giving Love
Giving Love
MLK Celebration
MLK Celebration