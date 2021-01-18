Advertisement

First Responders: Firefighter Anthony Baquedano

Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest First Responder we meet Anthony Baquedano. He’s been with the Meridian Fire Department for four years.

“I just wanted to help people. This is a good way to do it and help the community out,” Baquedano said.

He said he always wanted to become a firefighter and now he’s fulfilling that goal.

“According to my mom, I’ve always been interested in it. I know that’s kind of cliché to say,” Baquedano said

Baquedano is originally from Los Angeles and moved to Mississippi when he was a teenager. He said there are some exciting and difficult things about being a firefighter.

“There’s a lot more to it. It can be stressful and you’re away from your family for 48 hours compared to working a normal 8 to 5. You live with these guys and there’s a lot more to it,” Baquedano explained.

It truly is a bond like no other. The brotherhood that comes with being a firefighter really is like family. The excitement of not knowing the next call is appealing to Baquedano. He calls it 48 hours with a question mark.

“Right now we could have to do something no one else really gets to do. It’s exciting and something new every shift,” Baquedano said.

Baquedano plans on keeping a job in the fire department. He sees it as a long term career.

“Hopefully until retirement if I’m able. You never know what’s going to happen, but I plan on staying,” Baquedano said. “I really enjoy this. I would tell anybody to do this because it’s very enjoyable and I love it.”

