Free admission at Miss. Civil Rights Museum for M.L.K. Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -In observance of Martin Luther King Day, there will be free admission at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum Monday.

The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, January 18.

Monday night, 6-7 p.m., the museum presents the MLK Celebration: Night of Culture, a virtual event in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

This year’s theme, “I am a man”, honors the men of the 1968 Memphis sanitation strike. There will be live painting presentations and poetry performed by local artists and featured poets: Theron Wilkerson, Kidd John, Satchel Page a.k.a. “The Ugly Poet”, and C. Leigh McInnis. Live music will be performed by award-winning saxophonist Tiger Rogers.

Tuesday, January 19, 6–7 p.m., the museum will host the MLK Celebration: The Debate for Democracy, a conversation between Martin Luther King Jr., organizer Ella Baker, and activist Fannie Lou Hamer, written and directed by New Stage Theatre education director Sharon Miles.

Sundays are always free at the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Most know for his “I have a dream,” speech, Dr. Martin Luther King Junior rallied for better race relations in the mid-1900s.

King also led several marches advocating for the civil and economic rights of African Americans.

Dr. King would have been 92 years old on January 15.

He was assassinated in Memphis in 1968.

Monday, January 18, his federal holiday is intended to remember his life and legacy, inspiring all Americans to promote justice and peace in their communities.

