Group working to make Clarkco State Park a better place for visitors

By Andrew Samet
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An AmeriCorps NCCC team has been working in Clarkco State Park since last week.

The group of 9 people are there to help renovate and repair RV camper pads. The team will be at the park for the rest of the week and then will head down to Lake Charles, Louisiana for disaster relief.

We’ll have more on this story later this week.

