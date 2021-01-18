Kim Houston announces candidacy for mayor

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ward 4 Councilwoman and City Council President Kim Houston is running for mayor in Meridian.

Houston has served on the council for the past eight years and announced her candidacy this afternoon.

“I’m hearing the cry of the people in the city that we all want change,” said Houston “I decided to step down so that I can step up and get in position so I can be part of that solution.”

Houston said deciding to run for mayor was not an easy decision. She adds that she believes her municipal experience and heart to serve makes her the best candidate for the position.

“I want the opportunity to serve this city in a greater capacity so I can do more for the citizens, the people of this city,” said Houston.

Mayor Percy Bland, Ward 5 Councilman Weston Lindemann and former councilman Tyrone Johnson also say they are running in the 2021 mayoral election.

More people are expected to announce candidacies before the February deadline approaches.

The primary election is in April.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.