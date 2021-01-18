Advertisement

Lauderdale County School Board tours the district

Lauderdale County School Board tours the district
Lauderdale County School Board tours the district
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School Board has been touring the district over the past couple of weeks.

The Board recently finished up the tour at the West Lauderdale and got a firsthand look at how the district’s 10 million dollar energy efficiency project is going.

“We’re very impressed. When you look at the energy efficiency improvements, when you look at how those improvements also affect the aesthetics positively, those things are just good for morale, it’s good for our schools, and it’s good for our district,” said Board president Kelvin Jackson.

Jackson said progress is going well with the project and that he wants to make sure this project will meet the needs of the students.

“We want to make sure our kids have the opportunities to have exposure to technology, and all of the things that makes them more competitive in the real world,” Jackson explained. “We make a lot of decisions on a monthly basis as it relates to our schools and it’s good to be able to come out to our schools and see how those things have been beneficial to our students.”

The School Board tours each of the 11 schools in the district every year.

