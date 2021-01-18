Advertisement

MPD releases color photos of mall shooting suspects

Mall shooting suspects.
Mall shooting suspects.(Meridian Police Dept.)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are continuing to investigate the New Year’s Eve shooting at the Uptown Meridian
mall.

Police have released color images of surveillance video taken on the day of the shooting. Investigators say they are searching for seven suspects.

Around 26 shots were fired near one of the mall’s entrances on Dec. 31. A few bullets went through a window of the building, but no one was injured.

“No one was injured, but there was extensive property damage. That right there is something that sets us back. We need to make sure something of this nature never happens again,” Sgt. Rochester Anderson said

Sgt. Rochester Anderson said the community has provided many leads in the case.

“I’d like to stress and thank the Crimestopper tipsters that called in with information. It was from their information that investigators were able to find out who played a part in that incident,” Anderson said

Detectives said the shooting was related to a fight that took place around Christmas Day.

“With the outpouring of community information, we were able to name seven suspects. Out of those seven suspects, we were able to make warrants and are now actively seeking them,” Anderson said

If you recognize anyone in the photos or have information in the cased, you are asked to call Meridian police or Crimestoppers at 856-485-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Harrison Co. Courthouse
Victim in fatal deputy-involved shooting at Biloxi courthouse identified
Southeast High Softball Coach Chris Harper was gone from a 6-month deployment with the...
Coach returns from 6 month deployment
The Meridian Police Department use to have a mounted patrol years ago. Now, they have two full...
Mounted patrol unit returns to Meridian
Boiled crawfish prices hike due to low supply.
CRAWFISH SEASON: Prices hike while supplies are limited
Source: WTOK-TV
East Mississippi Correctional Facility inmate dies

Latest News

Alabama Coronavirus Update
Alabama adds 1,430 new COVID cases Monday
An estimated 198,888 people have recovered from the virus.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,457 new cases reported Monday
Volunteers handed out 80 free masks at the Mount Zion A. M. E. Zion Church.
Church distributes face masks to community
Gov. Reeves addresses the media
Reeves: 95% of nursing home residents to have access to vaccine by end of the month