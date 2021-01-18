MPD releases color photos of mall shooting suspects

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are continuing to investigate the New Year’s Eve shooting at the Uptown Meridian

mall.

Police have released color images of surveillance video taken on the day of the shooting. Investigators say they are searching for seven suspects.

Around 26 shots were fired near one of the mall’s entrances on Dec. 31. A few bullets went through a window of the building, but no one was injured.

“No one was injured, but there was extensive property damage. That right there is something that sets us back. We need to make sure something of this nature never happens again,” Sgt. Rochester Anderson said

Sgt. Rochester Anderson said the community has provided many leads in the case.

“I’d like to stress and thank the Crimestopper tipsters that called in with information. It was from their information that investigators were able to find out who played a part in that incident,” Anderson said

Detectives said the shooting was related to a fight that took place around Christmas Day.

“With the outpouring of community information, we were able to name seven suspects. Out of those seven suspects, we were able to make warrants and are now actively seeking them,” Anderson said

If you recognize anyone in the photos or have information in the cased, you are asked to call Meridian police or Crimestoppers at 856-485-TIPS.

