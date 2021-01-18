New fee will help fund Lauderdale County Government Complex

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Government Complex is getting some extra help with funding.

The recently passed Senate Bill 3039 is now in effect, which president of the Board of Supervisors Kyle Rutledge says allows the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors to collect a fee from people filing some civil cases, DUI’s, and misdemeanors.

“It went into effect in July of 2020, but by the time we kind of got everything set up with the Justice Court, it was a couple of months after that before we actually started collecting [the fee],” Rutledge said. “So hopefully sometime after the first of the year (2022) we’ll get a report and see how that fund is doing.”

Senate Bill 3039 went into effect last December.

