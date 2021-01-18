Advertisement

Sen. Josh Hawley has new publisher for ‘Big Tech’ book

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks at the U.S....
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.(Senate Television via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Josh Hawley has found a new publisher after his book was dropped by Simon & Schuster in the wake of the siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The conservative publisher Regnery announced Monday that Hawley’s “The Tyranny of Big Tech” will come out this spring.

“Regnery is proud to stand in the breach with him. And the warning in his book about censorship obviously couldn’t be more urgent,” Regnery President and Publisher Thomas Spence said in a statement.

Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, has been widely condemned for his encouragement of the Jan. 6 protest that ended with a violent mob rampaging through the Capitol. Thousands had gathered that day as Congress voted to formally certify Joe Biden’s win over Trump. Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, also a Regnery author, led objections in the Senate to Biden’s victory, citing baseless claims the election was stolen.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Harrison Co. Courthouse
Victim in fatal deputy-involved shooting at Biloxi courthouse identified
Southeast High Softball Coach Chris Harper was gone from a 6-month deployment with the...
Coach returns from 6 month deployment
The Meridian Police Department use to have a mounted patrol years ago. Now, they have two full...
Mounted patrol unit returns to Meridian
Boiled crawfish prices hike due to low supply.
CRAWFISH SEASON: Prices hike while supplies are limited
A local group gave away over 150 free t-shirts that say “I love you” and “treat me like you...
Local group promotes positivity with free t-shirts

Latest News

New Fee for Lauderdale Co. Gov't Complex
New fee will help fund Lauderdale County Government Complex
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Coronavirus deaths rising across US amid winter surge
President-elect Joe Biden and members of his family are filling boxes for the needy in...
Biden, Harris take break from inaugural prep to mark MLK day
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden picks Chopra, Gensler for financial oversight roles
Plasma from COVID-19 survivors is helping coronavirus patients recover.
‘I had the feeling of impending doom’: COVID survivor urges plasma donation