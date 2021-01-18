Advertisement

The forecast stays wet after Martin Luther King Day

7-Day Forecast Jan 18-24
7-Day Forecast Jan 18-24(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Martin Luther King Day! Temperatures are ranging from the upper-20s to mid-30s on our Monday morning. We look to see sunny skies today with high temperatures in the upper-50s to low-60s. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with Tuesday morning lows in the mid-30s. A series of disturbances arriving Tuesday will keep rain chances in the forecast through at least this coming Sunday... gross!

A few light showers will be possible north of I-20 on our Tuesday. A few showers will then be possible Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning area-wide. We look to be dry by Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the low-60s. A stronger disturbance is set to move through our area by Thursday, increasing rain chance across the region.

Rain is likely on Thursday, and it could be heavy at times. Localized flash flooding could become a problem in spots, but that is all going to depend on whether or not a band of heavy rain can set over an area. This threat will have to be monitored, but right now, no major concerns are expected. Scattered showers will be with us on Friday. Saturday will be mostly dry, but isolated showers are possible. Rain chances are then set to increase again on Sunday. At this time, severe weather is not expected over the next seven days.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Harrison Co. Courthouse
Victim in fatal deputy-involved shooting at Biloxi courthouse identified
The Meridian Police Department use to have a mounted patrol years ago. Now, they have two full...
Mounted patrol unit returns to Meridian
Boiled crawfish prices hike due to low supply.
CRAWFISH SEASON: Prices hike while supplies are limited
Southeast High Softball Coach Chris Harper was gone from a 6-month deployment with the...
Coach returns from deployment after 6 months
A local group gave away over 150 free t-shirts that say “I love you” and “treat me like you...
Local group promotes positivity with free t-shirts

Latest News

We will be warm all week, but rain will come in by Thursday.
Sunny skies ahead for MLK Day!
Breezy conditions will last into tomorrow, so grab a wind breaker on your way out the door!
Grab a jacket on the way out the door tomorrow!
Weather - January 15, 2021
Weather - January 15, 2021
This weekend will be dry and cool.
Wind eases as chill returns