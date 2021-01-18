The forecast stays wet after Martin Luther King Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Martin Luther King Day! Temperatures are ranging from the upper-20s to mid-30s on our Monday morning. We look to see sunny skies today with high temperatures in the upper-50s to low-60s. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with Tuesday morning lows in the mid-30s. A series of disturbances arriving Tuesday will keep rain chances in the forecast through at least this coming Sunday... gross!

A few light showers will be possible north of I-20 on our Tuesday. A few showers will then be possible Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning area-wide. We look to be dry by Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the low-60s. A stronger disturbance is set to move through our area by Thursday, increasing rain chance across the region.

Rain is likely on Thursday, and it could be heavy at times. Localized flash flooding could become a problem in spots, but that is all going to depend on whether or not a band of heavy rain can set over an area. This threat will have to be monitored, but right now, no major concerns are expected. Scattered showers will be with us on Friday. Saturday will be mostly dry, but isolated showers are possible. Rain chances are then set to increase again on Sunday. At this time, severe weather is not expected over the next seven days.

