We will be dry tomorrow, but the rain gear will be needed soon.

We have had a nice day full of blue skies and warm temperatures in the upper 50′s. We are in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s now and we will continue to cool off through dinner into the mid 40′s. We will have another pleasant day tomorrow with the sun peeping out in the morning and we will be in the upper 30′s. By the afternoon, some clouds will be building in but we won’t see any rain yet and we will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

However, we will start to see more clouds and rain coming in as early as Wednesday night. Rain will become more widespread and most of Mississippi and west Alabama will get heavy rain on Thursday. Showers will continue through the afternoon and we will have rain last into Friday. By the weekend more rain will come in and will last until Monday.

Our biggest heaviest rain will fall on Thursday with up to an inch of rain. We see the rain seeping into Friday and the weekend as well, so get out your rain gear on Wednesday and keep it handy. We will have above average precipitation from Wednesday until Sunday. On the other hand, we will start to dry out from the 22nd to the 28th.

I would go ahead and download the WTOK weather app to stay up to date on our changing temperatures and the rain that will start to move in by Wednesday night. Tomorrow will be your pick day of the week with no shower coming in and temperatures in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

Our chance for rain picks up on Wednesday night and we will see rain lasting into the weekend. The most rain will fall on Thursday and this will knock our temperatures down just a little bit, into the upper 50′s. The next batch of rain picks up on Saturday and last into Monday. Overnight we will be in the lower 40′s and into the 50′s on some of our rainier nights.

