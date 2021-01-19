COVID-19 in Alabama: 1,803 new confirmed cases Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF/WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 1,803 new confirmed cases added Tuesday. There have been 338,983 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March, when the pandemic began.

The state is tracking another 87,560 probable cases of COVID-19.

There have been 5,101 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 39,504 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,798 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 221,961 presumed recoveries.

ADPH’s risk indicator lists Sumter and Choctaw counties as low-risk for the coronavirus. Pickens and Marengo counties are listed as moderate-risk.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in those counties:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 515 24 2333 Sumter 895 26 4275 Marengo 2008 29 10886 Pickens 1969 31 9032

These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You may track those plus find numbers for your specific county in the dashboard.

