Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 1,803 new confirmed cases Tuesday

There are 2,798 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
There are 2,798 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.(WTVM)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF/WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 1,803 new confirmed cases added Tuesday. There have been 338,983 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March, when the pandemic began.

The state is tracking another 87,560 probable cases of COVID-19.

There have been 5,101 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 39,504 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,798 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 221,961 presumed recoveries.

ADPH’s risk indicator lists Sumter and Choctaw counties as low-risk for the coronavirus. Pickens and Marengo counties are listed as moderate-risk.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in those counties:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw515242333
Sumter895264275
Marengo20082910886
Pickens1969319032

These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You may track those plus find numbers for your specific county in the dashboard.

Copyright 2021 WAFF/WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mall shooting suspects.
MPD releases color photos of mall shooting suspects
Gov. Reeves addresses the media
Reeves: 95% of nursing home residents to have access to vaccine by end of the month
Source: WTOK-TV
East Mississippi Correctional Facility inmate dies
Houston announcing her candidacy.
Kim Houston announces candidacy for mayor
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter

Latest News

How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
Impact of stress on body's vaccine response
President-elect Joe Biden says his administration's goal is to deliver 100 million doses of...
A new COVID-19 challenge: Mutations rise along with cases
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,193 new cases, 51 new deaths and 214...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,193 new cases reported Tuesday
New South African variant is driving pandemic severity in the country.
How dangerous is it? Scientists study South African COVID-19 variant