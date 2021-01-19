Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,193 new cases reported Tuesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,193 new cases, 51 new deaths and 214...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,193 new cases, 51 new deaths and 214 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,193 new cases, 51 new deaths and 214 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 255,125 as of January 18.

So far, 5,574 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke13986211130
Kemper77620449
Lauderdale590218642293
Neshoba339615219656
Newton1934448614
Wayne2029326911

Click here to see reports from K-12 schools as of Jan. 8.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

