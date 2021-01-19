COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,193 new cases reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,193 new cases, 51 new deaths and 214 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 255,125 as of January 18.

So far, 5,574 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1398 62 111 30 Kemper 776 20 44 9 Lauderdale 5902 186 422 93 Neshoba 3396 152 196 56 Newton 1934 44 86 14 Wayne 2029 32 69 11

Click here to see reports from K-12 schools as of Jan. 8.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

