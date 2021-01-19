Advertisement

Crimenet 01_18_21

Felecia Shantioria Lee
Felecia Shantioria Lee(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Felecia Shantioria Lee.

Lee is a 35-year-old black female who stands approximately 5′ 3″ in height, weighing 160 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted of the crime of conspiracy to commit a criminal act.

If you know where Lee can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

