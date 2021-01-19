Governor names leader for Miss. Development Authority

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves has tapped John Rounsaville to lead the Mississippi Development Authority. He has been serving as interim director since May of 2020.

Rounsaville has also served as state director of the USDA Rural Development, having been appointed by President Donald Trump.

“He’s done an exceptional job in his interim capacity,” Reeves said. “He’s earned the respect of Mississippi businesses across the state, because they know he’s pulling for them. And he’s helped us win in the competition for jobs and expansions.”

In the announcement, holds many distinctions for his military service, including the Air Force Meritorious Service, Commendation, and Achievement Medals, Global War on Terrorism Service Ribbon, and Mississippi War Medal. He also currently serves as a JAG and Major at the 186th in the Mississippi Air Force National Guard.

