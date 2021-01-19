Governor’s Cup game canceled for 2021

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Governor’s Cup, the annual baseball matchup between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, is canceled for 2021.

COVID-19 scheduling challenges are to blame. It’s the second year in a row the game will not be played.

The game is traditionally held at Trustmark Park in Pearl and was not played in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Joint statement between Ole Miss and Mississippi State regarding this year’s Governor’s Cup: pic.twitter.com/G6J2tBMTyR — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) January 19, 2021

Ole Miss and MSU are still scheduled to play a three-game series from April 16-18 in Starkville.

Mississippi State vs Southern Miss in Pearl is still on the schedule, with the teams set to play on March 2.

