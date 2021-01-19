Advertisement

Governor’s Cup game canceled for 2021

The annual baseball matchup between Ole Miss and Mississippi State is canceled for the second year in a row.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Governor’s Cup, the annual baseball matchup between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, is canceled for 2021.

COVID-19 scheduling challenges are to blame. It’s the second year in a row the game will not be played.

The game is traditionally held at Trustmark Park in Pearl and was not played in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Ole Miss and MSU are still scheduled to play a three-game series from April 16-18 in Starkville.

Mississippi State vs Southern Miss in Pearl is still on the schedule, with the teams set to play on March 2.

