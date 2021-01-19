I-20 divides our area between rain and no rain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! We look to see partly to mostly cloudy skies on our Tuesday with a chance of scattered showers throughout the day. These showers will stay north of the I-20 corridor during the daytime hours. High temperatures look to climb into the low-to-mid-60s for our Tuesday. We’ll see a chance of a few showers area-wide throughout the overnight hours and into the Wednesday morning hours.

We’ll dry out entirely by Wednesday afternoon, with high temperatures climbing into the upper-50s and low-60s. More rain is set to return on Thursday and Friday, and this rain could be locally heavy at times. The heaviest of the rain will likely fall Thursday night into early-Friday morning. There could be some minor flash flooding, but the rainfall should be stretched out over a long enough period of time where flooding will not be a major problem.

We’ll briefly dry out somewhat on Saturday, although isolated showers will still be possible. High temperatures on Saturday will only be in the upper-50s. Rain chances will pick up on Sunday when scattered showers become possible. High temperatures look to return to the low-60s on Sunday and then the upper-60s on Monday. Another storm system is set to bring periods of heavy rain on Monday. Thunderstorms will be possible, but it is too early to tell if these storms could become severe.

