Inauguration preview: 2021 likely most watched, least attended

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2021 inauguration will likely be the most watched, but least attended, due to COVID-19 measures and safety concerns. There has been extraordinary increase in security due to the protest at the U.S. Capitol almost two weeks ago.

Political science professor at Mississippi University for Women, Dr. Brian Anderson, says the inauguration will be a sad day for the United States since the event is not open to the public. Anderson said he thinks Joe Biden is more fosued on getting to work as the active president.

“I think President (elect) Biden understands that and wants to focus on the facts of the situation,” Anderson said. “There’s sort of a no-nonsense transition to his leadership. And then start with the pronouncements about how to better tackle COVID-19 and other problems that we face.”

President Trump announced that he will not attend the inauguration. Dr. Anderson said Trump’s absence will not impact the event. Anderson said he hopes Trump is in fact encouraged not to say anything that might encourage riots.

“His words and his presence back on Jan. 6 were seen by many as inciting the riot,” Anderson said.

Like many, Anderson hopes the historic event will be peaceful.

“The national guard troops and barricades they have up will prevent anyone from getting close to the inaugural party,” Anderson said.

In Trump’s final hours in office, it is expected that he will announce more than 100 pardons and commutations. Anderson says issuing last-minute pardons is not unusual for presidents. However, Anderson said he believes Trump will most likely pardon people to whom he is politically connected.

“Individuals who are probably linked to Trump business dealings and contributions to the Trump organization and the Trump campaigns, etc.”

Anderson said he thinks Trump will shy away from pardoning rioters and himself. It is still unknown whether a president can pardon himself.

