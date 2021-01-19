JSU: Sonic Boom of the South to perform during presidential inauguration celebrations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South will be included in the celebration of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The official marching band of Jackson State University broke the news on Facebook Monday, posting, “The JSU Sonic Boom of the South is honored to accept the invitation of our next President and VP Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to perform during inauguration celebrations! Thank you for making the Boom a part of this historic moment for our nation. Follow for performance details!”

