Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 19, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mall shooting suspects.
MPD releases color photos of mall shooting suspects
Gov. Reeves addresses the media
Reeves: 95% of nursing home residents to have access to vaccine by end of the month
Source: WTOK-TV
East Mississippi Correctional Facility inmate dies
Houston announcing her candidacy.
Kim Houston announces candidacy for mayor
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter

Latest News

Steven Daniel Tutor, 42, of Ridgeland, was sentenced Jan. 14 to ten years in federal prison,...
Mississippi man sentenced to prison for attempted enticement of minor
Mall shooting suspects.
MPD releases color photos of mall shooting suspects
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 14, 2021
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 14, 2021
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 15, 2021
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 15, 2021