Man arrested after lengthy drug investigation
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and federal partners have arrested a man following a long drug investigation.
Chief Chris Read said William Robert Lanne III has been charged with felony sale of a controlled substance.
Read said steroids and several other pills were confiscated from Lanne’s home following the execution of a search warrant.
More charges are expected in the case.
