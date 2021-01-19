Advertisement

Man arrested after lengthy drug investigation

William Robert Lanne III
William Robert Lanne III(Meridian Police Department)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and federal partners have arrested a man following a long drug investigation.

Chief Chris Read said William Robert Lanne III has been charged with felony sale of a controlled substance.

Read said steroids and several other pills were confiscated from Lanne’s home following the execution of a search warrant.

More charges are expected in the case.

