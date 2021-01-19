Man arrested after lengthy drug investigation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and federal partners have arrested a man following a long drug investigation.

Chief Chris Read said William Robert Lanne III has been charged with felony sale of a controlled substance.

Read said steroids and several other pills were confiscated from Lanne’s home following the execution of a search warrant.

More charges are expected in the case.

