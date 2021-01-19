Advertisement

MCC hosts two-day blood drive

Mississippi Blood Services
Mississippi Blood Services
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Community College’s Campus Life Department is hosting a two-day blood drive to help critical needs of blood. Donors who came out today or plan to Wednesday will receive a T-shirt and a $10 Visa gift card along with a chance to win a giveaway from the MCC Bookstore.

MCC has teamed up with Mississippi Blood Services as the need for blood is especially high due to COVID.

”We are seeing lower numbers because a lot of schools are just now getting back into session and allowing us to come, " said Dana Brohaugh, Marketing Representative of Mississippi Blood Services. “During the fall and spring time, we do rely on schools a lot to bring in our donors because we hope that if they donate when they’re young, they’ll continue to donate as they get older and it will be a lifetime of giving back.”

The blood drive continues Wednesday from 9:00 - 3:30 in front of the gymnasium on the MCC campus. You do not have to make an appointment to donate.

