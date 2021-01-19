Meridian girls basketball to face reigning 6A state champions

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian girls basketball was one win away from making last season’s 6A state championship. If the team had made it to the finals, they could have potentially faced the opponent they’ll be squaring off against on Tuesday.

The Lady Cats will head towards the Mississippi-Tennessee border to take on Olive Branch in a non-district matchup. Last year, the Lady Quistors were crowned 6A state champions and finished the season with a 24-6 record.

Meridian head coach Deneshia Faulkner said the Lady Cats are looking forward to facing the reigning state champions.

“Olive Branch has always had a good team. They have an outstanding coach in Coach Thompson and I feel like this is what great teams do. They want to play other great teams,” Coach Faulkner said. “This is big for Mississippi to have two great teams going at it...I think it’s going to be good.”

The team spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day they have off from school, putting in four hours of practice to prepare for Tuesday’s matchup. While Olive Branch could be the toughest team the Lady Cats face in the regular season, junior forward Jamesha Jones said they didn’t do anything different on Monday to prepare for the matchup.

“We focused on the same things that we do every day. We got some shots up, made sure our defense was on point,” Jones said. “We’re not focused on what they do as much because we want to focus on what we have to do.”

While Olive Branch is the defending 6A champions, Meridian comes into Tuesday’s game ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 32 nationally by MaxPreps. Junior guard Charity Hinton knows being ranked high statewide and nationally puts a target on their backs, but she said the team doesn’t shy away from the pressure.

“We love it. We want that challenge. We want teams to think they want to play us,” Hinton said. “We believe what we do as a team is good enough to beat anybody.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.