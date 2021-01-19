Advertisement

Meridian police seek information in December fatal shooting

(WTOK)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are still searching for leads in the Dec. 27 shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

Investigators say they need information in the early morning killing of Jahtarreon Fulgum, 22. The shooting took place at the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 39 in front of Planet Fitness. Police say around eight shots were fired during the altercation.

Sgt. Rochester Anderson says police know a black four-door car pulled up behind the victim at the red light and started shooting.

“We know that the incident happened around 2:30 that morning. We know that it involved a black vehicle that did the shooting, but that’s as far as we have gotten in our investigation,” Anderson said.

Two other people were also shot, but police say they’re not cooperating. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

“The attempts have been made to interview them. They have yet to provide us of the accounts of the incident that took place,” Anderson said.

If you have information call Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

