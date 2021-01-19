Mississippi man sentenced to prison for attempted enticement of minor

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Steven Daniel Tutor, 42, of Ridgeland, was sentenced Jan. 14 to ten years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for attempted enticement and coercion of a minor. Tutor must also register as a sex offender.

The government says Tutor attempted to entice an individual he believed to be a 14-year old boy to engage in sexually explicit conduct with him July 27, 2019. Through online chat with the minor, Tutor made plans to drive to the Extended Studio Hotel in Jackson, Miss., to pick up the minor and take him to an isolated parking area to engage in sexual activities. The FBI arrested Tutor at the hotel in his vehicle that was described in the online chats.

Tutor was indicted on May 27, 2020. He pleaded guilty Oct. 8, 2020.

The case was investigated by the FBI Jackson Field Office’s Child Exploitation Task Force and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office also assisted with the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Glenda R. Haynes prosecuted the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

