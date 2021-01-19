Mr. Rick Courtney

Rick was born June 1, 1964 in St. Louis, MO. He departed this life on January 17, 2021.

Rick was a successful salesman in the Sign Industry for many years. His true love and passion was music. He devoted his time, energy, and life to promoting Live Music not only in Meridian but throughout the State of Mississippi.

Rick is survived by his beloved children: Sara Courtney Malmberg, Jake Courtney and wife, Elyse, Josh Courtney and girlfriend, Kelly Evans. His cherished granddaughter, Emily Malmberg. His favorite singer and musician, his brother, Chris Courtney and wife, Marla. Stepfather, Glenn Gaubert and wife, Marcia. His Aunt and Uncle, Lou and Clayton Cobler. Nephew, Kip Courtney and wife, Samantha. Niece, Kelly Cobler Stewart and husband, Blake.

He leaves behind a world of friends to cherish his memory. Rick loved big and he loved his friends.

He is preceded in death by: His mother, Myra Courtney Gaubert, Grandparents, E. M. and Eva Cotten and Uncle Tom Cotten.

Donations in his memory and honor may be made to: Rick Courtney’s Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Citizens National Bank, P. O. Box 911, Meridian, MS 39302

There will be a Celebration of Rick’s life held at a later date.

His children and his family thank all of you, his friends that have posted beautiful and heartfelt tributes to Rick. Each of you will never know how much your kind words mean to us and they will carry us in the coming days.

In the words of Misty Porter in her tribute to Rick: “He believed in the Power of Music. He believed in Meridian, MS and he loved us all. Rest Easy with your Lord and Savior, my dear friend, for He has “Welcomed you Home.”

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721