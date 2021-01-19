Mrs. Sara Saxon Anderson

A memorial service for Sara Saxon Anderson will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with visitation beginning one hour prior. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the family home.

Sara Saxon Anderson, age 59, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Texas.

Sara was born July 18, 1961, in Meridian, Mississippi to Joe and Sara “Peachie” Saxon. She was a 1979 graduate of West Lauderdale High School. Sara married Russell Anderson on January 5, 1991 in Meridian, Mississippi. Sara proudly spent her early employment years at Lowe’s, first in Panama City, Florida and then in Meridian, Mississippi. After moving to Spurger, Texas in 2001 with her family, Sara worked as the custodian for First Baptist Church Spurger and as a substitute teacher at Spurger ISD. Sara later worked for Stars Miniatures as a barn manager and miniature horse trainer, before working as an electrical apprentice at M&I Electric. Most recently and notably, Sara worked as an equipment operator for her son’s business, Anderson Mulching and Tree Service, LLC. It was Sara’s lifelong dream to operate and drive heavy machinery and “big trucks,” and she was blessed with the opportunity to fulfill this dream by helping her son with the daily operations of his dirt works and tree service business.

Sara’s two loves in life were her horses and her children. Sara was an avid equestrian and found great joy by spending time riding horses with her friends and daughter. Sara loved music and Jesus and was a vocalist in the Grace and Lace Gospel Band with her sisters-in-Christ at Jasper County Cowboy Church. Sara had a positive outlook on life, seen by the smile she wore every day, and she will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and all that knew her.

Sara was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mammaw and Pappaw Poole; grandchild, Merrick McCauley and brother-in-law, Rick Bell.

She is survived by her loving husband, Russell Anderson, children, Rebecca Galvan and husband, Shawn of Bastrop, Forrest Anderson and wife, Jessica of Spurger; parents, Joseph and Sara Saxon; grandchildren, Ava Galvan, Kimber McCauley, Peyton Lowe and Sara “Baleigh” Anderson; sister, Sabrina Bell of Meridian, Miss.; and a host of other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 2:00 pm with visitation an hour prior at the First Baptist Church in Spurger, Texas with a reception after.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721