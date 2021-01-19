Phil Hardin Park getting a makeover

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion to repair a local baseball field.

It’s a partnership between the board and the Meridian City Council to make improvements at Phil Hardin Park.

Board president, Kyle Rutledge, said the goal is to enhance the baseball field for youth. The plan includes paving the parking lot, new fences, as well as doing some demolition work.

Rutledge said this project will take some time but he hopes it will be ready before baseball season begins.

“We have to run through all the legal channels. The city will have to approve the interlocal agreement. It will then go through the (Mississippi) secretary of state for final approval. It takes some time to get this running so we can legally do the work. Hopefully, we can jump on it so it can be ready for baseball season,” said Rutledge.

Through this collaboration, the board aims to set the price for the remodeling at its next meeting.

