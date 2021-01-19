Advertisement

Randle Jennings announces he’ll run for mayor of Meridian

Jennings will run for Meridian mayor this year.
Jennings will run for Meridian mayor this year.
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For a second straight day, a hat has been thrown in the ring as the candidate field to become mayor of Meridian grows.

Life-long Meridian resident, Randle Jennings, announced he’s now in the mayoral race, joining fellow Democrats Kim Houston, Tyrone Johnson and the incumbent, Percy Bland, along with independent candidate, Weston Lindemann.

Jennings, a former teacher, coach and small business owner, says he simply doesn’t like the direction the city of Meridian is headed and thinks he’s the right person at the right time for the job.

”God says it’s time for a change,” said Jennings. “When I say that, I don’t necessarily leave it up to God to change everything. He’s telling us if you’re going to do anything as far as what we like or dislike, it’s up to us. Therefore I take the need to say that I know what’s been given to me and I know what I need to do, so therefore it’s time for a change. Randle Jennings is going to run for mayor.”

Jennings says one of his main goals is to stabilize the Meridian Public School system. The general election is in April.

