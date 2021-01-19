Residents discuss MLK Day, reflect on Dr. King

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People across the country including here in Meridian are recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Residents shared their thoughts as they reflected on the legendary activist.

“With everything that is happening, it’s very important that we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day because he fought for equal justice for all mankind,” said Lakeitha Goodwin.

King led the Civil Rights Movement across the U.S. in the 50′s and 60′s up until his assassination outside of a Memphis hotel in1968. He died fighting for the equal treatment of all citizens.

“He sacrificed for all colors so that we could live in unity, to live together,” said Barbara Adams.

The first MLK Day was observed in 1986. Cities and communities across the United States continue to recognize this important, federal holiday while reflecting on King’s dream of equality for everyone.

“I know my family came up in the sixties…it’s a whole lot better but it could be better,” said Charles Moore.

King was assassinated at the age of 39.

