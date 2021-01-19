Sideline View by Dale McKee

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees has spoiled the Saints’ fan base with his excellent play for the last 15 years, but the Saints’ defeat this past Sunday could have been the final curtain call for Brees in his storied NFL career as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs upset the Saints in the Superdome. The Bucs’ win sets up the NFL’s final four as Tampa Bay will travel to Green Bay and Kansas City will host the surprising Buffalo Bills this Sunday, with the winner earning a trip to Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7, in Raymond James Stadium.

Pascagoula native Sara Thomas officiated the Saints-Buccaneers playoff game as the down judge this weekend. Thomas became the first full-time NFL female official in 2015 and was the first female to be an on-field official in NFL playoff history as she called the Patriots and Chargers Divisional Round game in 2019. Thomas was also the first female to officiate a major college football game and the first to officiate a college bowl game. She began her career with Mississippi High School Activities Association in 1996, and in 2007 Conference USA hired her.

College Basketball Recap

Southern Mississippi finally found the offense and drilled Middle Tennessee, 84-54, on Friday night. The next afternoon, the Golden Eagles (3-3, 7-6) had to depend on their defense to beat the Blue Raiders, 64-59. This weekend the Eagles travel to UTSA. Mississippi State (4-2, 9-5) lost by one at Texas A&M and then returned home to whip Florida, 72-69. This week the Bullies are slated for a Tuesday home game with Ole Miss and on Saturday night travel to SEC leader Alabama. Ole Miss (1-4, 6-6) lost at Florida, 72-63, and then returned home where they lost to Georgia, 78-74. This Saturday the Rebels will host Texas A&M.

Rebels football to open 2021 in Atlanta

Ole Miss football will open their 2021 football season on Monday, September 6, versus Louisville in the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will be the first ever meeting between the teams. Mississippi State will host Louisiana Tech on the first Saturday of September while the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles will open the Will Hall era in Mobile versus South Alabama.

SWAC Football

Alcorn, Jackson State and Mississippi Valley will begin their football seasons next month. The Deion Sanders era will begin at Jackson State on Sunday, February 21, as Jacksonville, Florida’s Edward Waters College will travel to Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium to battle the Tigers. The following Saturday Alcorn opens as they visit Alabama A&M, and Mississippi Valley travels to JSU.

Alcorn was chosen to win their seventh straight Eastern Division SWAC title while Jackson State came in fourth just ahead of Mississippi Valley. Alcorn has won four of the last six overall SWAC football titles.

Seven Majors honored by SCAC

The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, of which Millsaps College is a member, recently named their 30thAnniversary Football Team. Former Majors selected to the team were Juan Joseph (quarterback, 2005-08), Shane Bowser (running back, 2007-10), Michael Galatas (kick returner, 2007-10), Will Hawkins (linebacker, 2007-10), John Shivers, (offensive lineman, 2006-09), and Casey Younger (defensive lineman, 2004-07). This year’s edition of the Majors will kick off on Saturday, February 6, when they host Hendrix College.

Play Ball!

College baseball in Mississippi will begin on Saturday, January 30, as Blue Mountain College will host Rust College in a doubleheader. Tugaloo, Delta State and Mississippi College will begin the following Saturday. William Carey, Belhaven and Millsaps will begin on Friday, February 12. The three Division I teams are scheduled to hit the diamond on February 19 while Jackson State will go to Mississippi State on February 23 to begin their 2021 season. Most of the college baseball schedules should be released this week.

